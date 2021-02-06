Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

