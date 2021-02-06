ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of ACI Worldwide worth $89,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

