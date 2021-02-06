Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $144.24

Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and traded as high as $145.00. Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) shares last traded at $139.50, with a volume of 7,588 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market capitalization of £229.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51.

About Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

