Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,405,000 after buying an additional 84,083 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $253.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

