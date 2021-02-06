Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $308.03

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.03 and traded as low as $304.00. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust shares last traded at $305.96, with a volume of 6,657 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of £67.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

