Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $745.00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 745 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 726.63 ($9.49), with a volume of 16910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 727.50 ($9.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 709.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of £336.70 million and a P/E ratio of -318.48.

In related news, insider John Hawkins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

