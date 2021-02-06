Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 412,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 145,289 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $124.03 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

