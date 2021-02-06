ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ABB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $28.82 on Friday. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in ABB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

