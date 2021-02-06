ABB (NYSE:ABB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $28.82 on Friday. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.