AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

