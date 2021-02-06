9,027 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

ARKG opened at $108.91 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.