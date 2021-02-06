797821 (GRV.V) (CVE:GRV) Trading Up ∞

797821 (GRV.V) (CVE:GRV)’s share price was up ∞ during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 98,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 41,166 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26.

About 797821 (GRV.V) (CVE:GRV)

Gold Reach Resources Ltd. is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties hosting copper, gold, silver and molybdenum prospects, which are located in central British Columbia. The Company is evaluating the acquisition of additional mineral interests in Canada.

