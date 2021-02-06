6,626 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,908.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,255 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

