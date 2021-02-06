660 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Grid by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in National Grid by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

National Grid stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

