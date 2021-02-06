65,045 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,045 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

