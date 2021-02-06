6,452 Shares in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF alerts:

LFEQ opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.