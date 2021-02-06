61,031 Shares in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DINT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

