500.com (WBAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

WBAI opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. 500.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

