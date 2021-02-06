500.com (WBAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

WBAI opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. 500.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

