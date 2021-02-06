4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.99

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 4548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

