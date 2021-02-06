$49.51 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $49.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.81 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $34.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $126.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $129.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $184.37 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $208.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXK. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.93 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

