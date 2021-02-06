4,829 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BLV opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.