4,127 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $712,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

