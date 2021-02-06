$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $18.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

