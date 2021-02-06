386 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

