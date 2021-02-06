3,410 Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,220 shares of company stock worth $9,845,916.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

