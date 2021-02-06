317 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

IIPR opened at $211.48 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $212.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

