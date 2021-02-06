282,913 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 282,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

