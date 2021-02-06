268 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,070,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,119,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $219.40 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.32 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

