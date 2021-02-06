2,200 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Entegris by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of ENTG opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.