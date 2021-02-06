$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce sales of $207.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.30 million to $211.90 million. 2U reported sales of $163.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $766.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $771.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $913.93 million, with estimates ranging from $895.60 million to $937.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 1,010,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,824. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

