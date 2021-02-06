$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GME traded up $10.27 on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 81,345,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,139,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GameStop by 913.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at $7,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

