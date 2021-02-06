$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
GME traded up $10.27 on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 81,345,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,139,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00.
In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GameStop by 913.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at $7,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.