18,028 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASI opened at $260.29 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.38.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.