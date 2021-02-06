1,624 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $132.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

