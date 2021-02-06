15,995 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,679,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 309,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,663,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 661,749 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,450,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 137,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

