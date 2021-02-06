1,486 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total transaction of $293,165.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,647.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,225 shares of company stock valued at $42,247,715 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,123.33 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,126.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $966.37 and a 200 day moving average of $916.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

