140166 Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $5,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by 140166 from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

