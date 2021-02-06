12,729 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

