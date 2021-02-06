10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $5,939,325.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,263,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $185.54 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $237,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 673.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

