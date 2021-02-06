$103.01 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $103.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $111.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $438.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $439.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Rambus has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

