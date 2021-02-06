$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:SAH opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 10,854.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 84.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $436,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

