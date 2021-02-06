$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.98 million and the highest is $4.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10,260.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.46 million to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

SRNE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

