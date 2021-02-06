$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 199,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

