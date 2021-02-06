$0.71 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $45,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

