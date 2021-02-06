$0.30 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

