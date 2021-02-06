-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

ALDX traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.59. 932,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.