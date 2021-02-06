$0.23 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. ACM Research also posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.61 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $113.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $2,328,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345 in the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

