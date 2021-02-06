-$0.22 EPS Expected for Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nesco’s earnings. Nesco posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nesco will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nesco.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter.

NSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NSCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 124,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,607. The company has a market cap of $385.41 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nesco by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nesco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nesco by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

