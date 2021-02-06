-$0.16 EPS Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transocean.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 311,735 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Transocean by 587.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 44.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 877,625 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean stock remained flat at $$3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 17,372,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,789,641. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

