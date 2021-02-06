-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amyris by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,723. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.