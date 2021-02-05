Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading Up 27.2%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares were up 27.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 85,967,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,516% from the average daily volume of 5,320,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several analysts recently commented on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

The company has a market cap of $132.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

