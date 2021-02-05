Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading Up 27.2%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares were up 27.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 85,967,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,516% from the average daily volume of 5,320,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Several analysts recently commented on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.
The company has a market cap of $132.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.
